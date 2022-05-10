FLORENCE — Former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White died Monday night from the wounds sustained when she shot herself in the head following a vehicle chase in Evansville, Indiana.
The crash ended an 11-day manhunt for Vicky White and murder suspect and convicted felon Casey White that began April 29.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a late afternoon news conference Monday the pursuit started after the fugitives were spotted in Evansville, Indiana, which is approximately 219 miles from Florence.
When the fugitives saw U.S. marshals converging on the hotel where they were staying, they fled in a Cadillac driven by Vicky White.
During a news conference in Indiana, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the chase began on U.S. Highway 41 and ended in a rollover crash near the Evansville Regional Airport.
He said the pursuit lasted approximately three minutes and ended when marshals rammed into the Cadillac and pinned the vehicle in a ditch. Officers helped Vicky White out of the vehicle and she was sent to the hospital with a "serious" wound.
Wedding said the vehicle was pinned at such an angle in the ditch that Casey White was trapped.
About two hours later at 7 p.m., Vicky White died in Deaconess Hospital from the self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Coroner Steve Lockyear. He said an autopsy will be conducted today.
Singleton said no law enforcement officers fired a shot during the chase and capture. He commended the Marshals Task Force for its work.
"We were starting from ground zero and not only that, they got a six-hour head start on us," he said of the fugitives. "This speaks volumes to the effectiveness and efficiency of the United States Marshals Service. This is what they do. They track down fugitives.”
"We got a dangerous man off the street today," Singleton said. "He is never going to see the light of day again, and that's a good thing for not just for our community but that's a good thing for this country."
Singleton said, even though the detention center is overcrowded with 315 inmates — the capacity is 256 inmates — Casey White will be isolated when he returns for his arraignment.
"We're using every crook and cranny we can to house inmates, but he will be put in a cell by himself if we have to put other inmates on the floor to make it happen," he said. "He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he's in that cell, and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He's not getting out of this jail again. I will assure you (of) that."
Singleton said plans for now are to have marshals return Casey White here, but if he fights extradition, that could change. Either way, Casey White will have an arraignment in Lauderdale County.
Had Vicky White lived, she would have faced charges of first-degree permitting or facilitating an escape, and forgery and identity theft, which are related to her use of an alias to purchase a 2007 Ford Edge, which was found abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee.
"(Casey White) is charged with escape," Singleton said. "We have already made arrangements with the Alabama Department of Corrections. He will be brought here for arraignment. If it's 2 o'clock in the morning it doesn't matter. The judge will come out. He will be arraigned and immediately transferred to the (Alabama) Department of Corrections."
Casey White is serving a 75-year prison sentence for a 2015 crime spree in Limestone County that included attempted murder, kidnapping, killing a dog, carjackings and fleeing from police at 130 mph. He was transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for court hearings connected to his capital murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway, which authorities say he confessed to while in prison and that predated the Limestone crimes.
His trial is set for June 13. District Attorney Chris Connolly said he hopes that goes on as scheduled, and that there is no change of venue.
"Plan A would be to try him in June for that," Connolly said. "There are a lot of moving parts between now and then, but that's Plan A."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.