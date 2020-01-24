The funeral for former Austin High football coach Tom Calvin will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St.
Visitation will precede the funeral and begin at noon in the event center, according to McConnell Funeral Home, which announced the arrangements today.
Calvin, a Decatur resident who also played football for Athens High, the University of Alabama and Pittsburgh Steelers, died Wednesday at age 93.
The family said donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley of Decatur or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
