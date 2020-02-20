Decatur police have made a gambling-related arrest at a second business in as many weeks after complaints about illegal gambling there.
Investigators received numerous complaints about illegal gambling at the business, Vape & More at 1209-K Danville Road S.W., and, on Monday, they contacted an employee there, police said.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said eight gambling machines and a quantity of U.S. currency were seized, pending condemnation proceedings.
“The recent activity has been in direct conjunction with community tips and correspondence,” Long said. “The Decatur Police Department takes the information we receive from the community regarding illegal gambling very seriously.
“We have zero tolerance for illegal gambling operations,” she said.
The city’s Revenue Department also responded, citing the business for smoking and license violations, police said.
Police said the business employee was charged with promoting gambling, a misdemeanor, and taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $300, police said.
“In total, we’ve seized 13 (machines) this year,” Long said. “Five were seized in the arrest” last week, she said.
Last week, the owner and an employee at Sunoco on 14th Street Southwest were also charged with promoting gambling after a Decatur police undercover operation.
Decatur police said they had received citizen complaints this month about an illegal gambling operation at the business at 102 14th St. S.W.
And on Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to conditionally revoke the business license of Bandar Fawzi Mohamed, of K and B One Stop, which does business as West Moulton Mini Mart, at 1201 W. Moulton St. S.W.
The Community Development, Police and Licensing departments recommended the revocation, alleging repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety and violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
That business was required to close immediately. Mohamed and his representative will get a chance to appeal the council’s decision at a permanent revocation hearing at the March 2 council meeting.
