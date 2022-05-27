Decatur: No change.
Morgan County: No change.
Hartselle: Monday’s through Wednesday’s garbage routes will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run on Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar, hartselle.org/hart/recycling, for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste pick-up next week.
Lawrence County: No change.
Athens: No change.
