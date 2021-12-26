Decatur: Friday's garbage and recycling routes will run on Jan. 3.
Morgan County: No changes
Hartselle: Monday through Wednesday garbage routes – no change. Thursday’s garbage route will run Wednesday. There will be no yard waste pick-up next week. Please refer to the recycle calendar, hartselle.org/hart/recycling, for recycle schedule.
Athens: No changes
Limestone County: No changes
Lawrence County: No changes
— R. Sirvell Carter
