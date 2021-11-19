Decatur: Thursday’s routes will run Friday. Friday’s routes will run the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Morgan County: Thursday's routes will run Friday.
Hartselle: Monday through Wednesday garbage routes — no change. Thursday’s garbage route will run Wednesday (one day early). There will be no yard waste pickup the entire week.
Athens: Thursday’s routes will run Friday. Friday’s routes will run Saturday.
Lawrence County: Thursday's routes will be run Wednesday. Routes will begin at 4 a.m.
