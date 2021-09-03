Decatur: No changes
Hartselle: Monday’s through Wednesday’s garbage routes will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run on Thursday. There will be no yard waste pick-up next week. Also, the landfill will be closed Saturday.
Athens: No changes
Morgan County: No changes
Limestone County: No changes, but collection will be earlier Monday, so residents should put out collection Sunday evening.
Lawrence County: No changes
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.