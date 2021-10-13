A Decatur Utilities contractor will be installing a natural gas main today and Thursday on Grant Street Southeast, between Church Street and 19th Avenue.
Double D was expected to begin work at about 10 this morning and finish at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
During this time, Grant Street will be closed to thru-traffic. Traffic should take an alternate route for access to and from 19th Avenue Southeast.
