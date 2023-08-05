Gas prices locally and nationally are on the rise, but an expert predicts that as temperatures drop so will the cost of gasoline.
Decatur resident Scottie Harper hopes the prediction is accurate. He was filling up his Porsche Cayenne at the Texaco on Sixth Avenue on Thursday.
Harper said he travels 200 to 400 miles per day for work.
“The higher prices get on gasoline it does make you look at other budgetary items. For instance, you may not eat out as much,” Harper said. “The more money any American has to spend on gasoline it takes that money away from something else they could be spending on."
The average gas price in the Decatur area stood at about $3.60 per gallon on Friday, 36 cents higher than one week before, according to gasbuddy.com.
Clay Ingram, spokesman for AAA Alabama, said the surge in price comes at an unusual time.
“With the summer travel season behind us and most of the schools starting back, it’s unusual to see prices going up this time of year. Normally it starts to go down a little bit around this time,” Ingram said.
He said various factors may account for the price increases.
“No. 1 is OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) has cut back production during the month of July by 1 million barrels per day to try to push prices upward,” Ingram explained. “The second thing, the heat wave is a pretty big factor because of all of the extra energy to run air conditioners and everything. A lot of that energy comes from crude oil.”
Crude oil is also used in the production of gasoline.
The temperatures have also had another effect on gas prices.
“This heat wave has caused some problems with the refineries and they don’t function well in this extreme heat,” Ingram said. “So they are having a little more downtime than normal to do repairs and routine maintenance.”
He said there are also other factors.
“Global demand also comes into play. The Russia-Ukraine situation is still a factor. There is still a big boycott on Russian oil out there. We actually don’t get much oil from Russia at all but it affects us indirectly,” Ingram said. “A lot of the European countries that have historically gotten oil from Russia have to get it from elsewhere and a lot of the times they get it from the same place we do which can drive demand up.”
The good news, Ingram said, is that crude oil prices have shown some signs of easing.
“That’s a good sign that this is just a temporary bump in the road," he said. "I think in the coming weeks we will see prices a good bit lower than they are now.”
Ingram shared some gas-saving tips such as combining errands, properly inflating tires and lightening the load in a vehicle.
“But by far the best gas-saving tip of all, and it's not even close, is to be a more conservative driver. Do away with your speeding, the quick starts and hard stops, the accelerating and decelerating out of traffic on the highway just to try to make up a couple of minutes,” Ingram said. “That uses up a lot more gas than people realize. There have been some studies done that say you can save as much as 33% by going from a very aggressive driver to a very conservative one.”
He said typical drivers could save 15-20% by driving more conservatively. The optimal speed for fuel economy in most vehicles is right around 50 mph, he said, with miles per gallon dropping as speed increases.
Ingram predicted that as temperatures cool, so will gas prices. Normally prices drop due to lower demand as the fall months approach, according to Ingram.
Alyenna Schrimsher is also a Decatur resident and was filling up her Nissan Rogue at the Texaco on Sixth Avenue. She said she travels to Madison every day for work.
She said she does price hunt and budgets around $80 for gas per week. She plans to take a vacation to Georgia later in the year and says she is deciding on her lodging based on how much she spends on gas.
