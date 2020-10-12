A LaGrange, Georgia, woman was killed in a five-vehicle accident on Friday morning that closed southbound lanes of Interstate 65 for a few hours.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said the victim was Kristin Hudson Cohn, 32. In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said she was killed when the 2004 Mazda in which she was a passenger collided with a 2008 GMC Yukon near mile marker 315, about five miles north of Cullman.
Authorities said Cohn was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the 10 a.m. wreck. ALEA said the drivers of the Mazda and Yukon were injured and taken to local hospitals.
The drivers of the other three vehicles were not injured, ALEA said.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rerouting traffic off the interstate at Lacon Exit 318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.