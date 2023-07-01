Lower prices and the availability of an increased variety of fireworks have prompted people to dig deep into their pockets for July Fourth pyrotechnics, with some individual purchases ranging from several hundred dollars to several thousand, according to customers and vendors.
“So there was a huge influx on the prices (in last two years), and this year they’ve gone down slightly so we’ve been able to lower quite a few of them,” said Eric Riley, co-owner and operator of Doomsday Fireworks in Athens.
Riley said prices vary depending on the brand, but prices on some fireworks have dropped by 15%.
Local vendors and a fireworks trade organization said disruptions in the supply chain from China have eased and that has led to the price decreases and greater variety of fireworks this year.
"Transportation costs have fallen. During the pandemic, since a lot of the product comes from China, container ship vessels were very scarce (and) premiums were put on shipping," said Mark Anderson of the National Fireworks Association.
"Because of the condition of fireworks you can't just put it on a vessel. There's a lot of requirements due to their explosive nature. As a result, the supply chain is very tight, so a lot of our members were paying premium prices to get their products shipped from China into the ports. The price of shipping containers has since dropped dramatically and now we can get those savings back to the customer."
Riley's wife Hannah, co-owner of Doomsday Fireworks, said demand for certain fireworks was high.
“The snow cones are really popular," she said. "You’ve got some big, buff tattooed guys walking out of here with little snow cones, but they put on a two-plus-minute show. As soon as you think it’s over, it continues to go. It’s a really cool fountain.
"A lot of that kind of stuff — fountains, 500-gram cakes and the mortars — are something everyone wants.”
Mark Carter, owner of Fireworks Outlet in Tanner, said he has a lot of the 500-gram cakes sell every year. Prices for cakes at his stand ranged from $40 to $400.
“Everybody loves to shoot them because of the entertainment value,” said Carter. “They’re huge fireworks, just on a smaller scale than what Point Mallard puts on.”
Matt Kerberien was shopping at Fireworks Outlet on Friday and agreed. He said his favorite type of firework is the 500-gram cakes, which have a series of fireworks, because it has a longer display than most other fireworks. He also said he normally budgets around $500 for fireworks each year.
Kerberien said he was shopping for his community of Columbia, Tennessee, where he and his friends put on a local fireworks show.
“A couple of buddies of mine they’ll spend at least $4,000 or $5,000 on theirs. I won't even touch it; they normally spend a ton of money on food. It's a big block party,” said Kerberien.
There are no fireworks stands in Decatur because the city has an ordinance banning the discharge, possession and sale of fireworks. Decatur police didn't report issuing any citations for violations of the fireworks ordinance in 2022 during the three-day Fourth of July weekend, but officers did confiscate fireworks on three occasions.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his city also has an ordinance against shooting fireworks within the city limits.
“That slows people down some, but it doesn’t stop it,” he said. “There’s so much of it, sometimes it’s just hard to catch the calls; we do the best we can.”
Johnson said the July 4 and New Year’s holidays are situations where his officers have to do the best they can when it comes to fireworks violations.
“You have to catch priority calls first,” he said. “You get one place stopped and go somewhere else, come back and that place or down the street is going again.”
The Athens Police Department, Johnson said, does not write a lot of tickets for fireworks violations.
“Sometimes it’s just kids, and adults, just trying to have a good time; we understand that,” he said. “Some people don’t realize that there’s an ordinance against it, so we try to give warning, for the most part early. But if we know we’ve warned them in the past and it’s like they don’t care, we’ll give them an invitation to court.”
---
Sales to peak
Both Hannah Riley and Carter said business has stayed comparable to last year so far, but they expect to get most of their sales over the weekend.
Hannah Riley said some people will even come from out of state to buy certain fireworks.
“This whole package, we’ve got somebody coming from Middle Tennessee. That’s about a five thousand dollar order right there,” she said. “They actually called and said they wanted to add another thousand.”
Robert Frazier, youth pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Tanner, said the church is selling fireworks to support its youth ministry and fund their church camp later in the year. The fundraiser is still recovering from the theft last weekend of its $12,000 trailer and the $30,000 in fireworks loaded on it.
“Business has been pretty average, but a lot of that is due to us not having a stand as it was stolen,” said Frazier. “So we lost about a week of business, and have only been open about three days.”
Frazier said he also sees a lot of bigger fireworks sell more.
“The Excalibur Artillery Shell is always a favorite if people are looking for artillery shell packs; it’s the best brand,” said Frazier. “I am seeing a lot more people trend toward our cakes, it’s a single light box and it does the show for you.”
The Excalibur Artillery Shell is $250 with a smaller version available for $75.
Frazier, Carter, and Eric Riley all said they struggled with supply chain issues the previous two years.
“This year it has gotten a lot better," Frazier said. "It was easier to get the fireworks in. Prices are still inflated from before COVID, but they didn’t go up this year. They actually dropped a little bit.”
Anderson said supply chain issues stem back to the COVID pandemic quarantines in China.
"Close to 85% to 90% of our product is made in China, so when they were home they're not able to work," Anderson said.
Clayton Branom, shopping with his son at Fireworks Outlet, said he was shopping for his local neighborhood in Athens. He said he invites all the neighborhood kids over and grills before setting off fireworks.
Branom said his favorite firework to watch is mortars, and he normally budgets about $1,000 for fireworks each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.