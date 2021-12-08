The Decatur City Council agreed Monday night to offer the vacant municipal judge position to attorney Ta’Kisha Gholston.
The council chose Gholston over City Prosecutor Emily Baggett and Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander to fill that position that’s been vacant since Judge Billy Cook Jr. retired Nov. 30.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said today she is meeting with Gholston to discuss a contract offer this afternoon. The advertised annual pay range for the opening is between $80,165 and $121,980. The council did not vote on offering the job to Gholston but would vote on approving a contract with her.
Gholston, 44, has a private practice and works part time for the city on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court. She also covers cases for Baggett and Alexander when they have conflicts of interest. Additionally, she works as a prosecutor for the Morgan County Department of Human Resources and has been the Hartselle Municipal Court judge since January.
