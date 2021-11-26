More than 200 runners made room for Thanksgiving dinner by competing in the Turkey Trot on Thursday morning in downtown Decatur. The event benefiting the United Way of Morgan County included 5-kilometer and 1-mile distances. The 5K also had an optional Crossfit Challenge in which runners stopped at stations along the course to perform various exercises. Richard Powell, 33, of Houston, Texas, won the 5K in 16 minutes, 7 seconds. Stuart Lamp, 38, of Decatur was runner-up in 16:56. Katie Mae Coan, 14, of Moulton was the women's winner in 20:33. Evan Newman, 20, of Decatur won the 5K Crossfit Challenge in 29:54.

