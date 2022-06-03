The Golden Knights parachute team will have a precision free-fall at Redstone Arsenal to honor the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday June 11.
The event will be held throughout the Redstone Gateway area just north of Redstone’s Gate 9 on Research Park Boulevard/Rideout Road. The aerial show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The celebration also features a car show, craft and food vendors, music, a children’s fun zone, and fireworks. It is free and open to the public.
