After 45 years of organizing Christmas parties for children in need, one memory vividly stands out in Jerry Shumake’s mind.
“I took kids from First Baptist to shop at Walmart for children in need. One group came to me and said, ‘Mr. Shu, we have this 12-year-old boy, we’ve got him books, games, model cars and still have $10 left over.’ I told them about some good-looking watches I saw for $10 and convinced them to buy it,” Shumake recalled.
As the children opened the gifts, one mother stood in the corner crying. Shumake approached the woman, who told him she had terminal brain cancer and would not live to see another Christmas.
“She said, ‘The reason I’m here is because my son asked me for one thing and I couldn’t give it to him — a watch,’ ” Shumake said, choking back tears. “That’s why I keep doing this year after year. The Lord has blessed my family so much, I want to give his blessings to others.”
For his work in the community through an annual holiday party, Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak and FACES of Morgan County, Shumake, who owns Shumake Furniture, is The Decatur Daily’s Good Deeds Person of the Year.
“Jerry Shumake is one of the most loving and caring people I know. He genuinely loves and cares for others with the heart of Jesus,” said Pamela Bolding.
For the past 20 years, Shumake worked with Tim and Pamela Bolding, co-directors of the Neighborhood Christian Center, to identify recipients for the Christmas outreach ministry, which concludes with a party for the children from the NCC and First Baptist.
Shumake described the party as his Christmas.
“Seeing 16 kids sitting on the floor tearing open gifts is an awesome sight to see. That was my Christmas,” he said.
The outreach ministry, which has touched hundreds of lives over the last 45 years, began simply with a newspaper article, a challenge to a sixth grade Sunday School class and a $20 donation.
In that 1974 article, Shumake read how the welfare department needed assistance in giving local children a Christmas. He challenged his Sunday school class to raise $10 — enough to cover one child.
With less than a week until the deadline and only a few dollars donated, Shumake decided to put the money in the offering and try again the following year. Then, one of the church’s youth handed Shumake $20.
“Her name was Elizabeth. I asked her what this was for. She said, ‘I babysat for the last two weeks and saved up the money.’ We were able to give two children a Christmas that year,” Shumake said.
From that small beginning, the ministry grew.
This year, Shumake tasked more than a dozen youth at First Baptist with selecting gifts for 16 recipients. Last week, the children from the church and the NCC and their parents gathered at First Baptist for the party.
“It’s important to involve the youth. Kids need to learn how to give and to be part of the giving. That is what Christmas is really about, giving, not receiving,” Shumake said.
Whitney Wakefield, who attends First Baptist, witnessed the ministry’s impact firsthand.
“Our fifth and sixth graders are able to experience the true meaning of Christmas because of the kindness of Mr. Shu,” Wakefield said. “During the celebration, our kids are blessed by spending time with these kids and their families, and the recipients are blessed by the generosity of a man they do not know, but who loves them all the same.”
While Shumake envisioned the ministry and organizes the annual event, he credited the program’s existence to others, such as Elizabeth Coffey who donated the first $20, local businessmen who contribute financially to the effort, pastor Billy Stephenson who encouraged him to get involved with the youth, and his family, wife Terry, and sons Chris and Doug.
“Above all,” Shumake said, “the credit goes to God.”
That is a message Shumake presents to the children and their families during the holiday party.
“Mr. Shu always ends the evening with his main focus and that is to present the gospel of Jesus to give those attending the opportunity to know Jesus. He usually does this with tears rolling down his cheeks,” Pamela Bolding said. “Even though he loves everything about the Christmas celebration, he is more concerned about everyone remembering the reason for the season.”
Along with the Christmas outreach, Shumake, who was born in Decatur and graduated from Decatur High, is a charter member of the service organization Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak and F.A.C.E.S. of Morgan County, which provides emergency medical and health needs to abused and neglected children.
“When I was a kid, I was spoiled. There were always a bunch of presents under the tree. But, I’d look around and see that my buddies didn’t have much. I think that kind of stuck in my mind. I realized then how blessed my family was. The Lord’s been so good to us and it is my responsibility to give back and share those blessings,” Shumake said.
---
Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds of the Year Nominees
The Daily asked readers for nominations for Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year for 2019.
Here is what the nominators had to say about the nominees:
---
Volunteer of the Year Tiffany Seibert
Tiffany gives back to the community through her volunteer work with Athens Main Street, Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation, Athena League, Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation, Donnell House and the Black & Gold Circle. She served in leadership roles with Heart Academy at Julian Newman, First United Methodist Church as the Vacation Bible School director, as the Athens Youth Cheerleaders' coach and chair for the library’s Storybook Ball.
---
Kurtistyne White
An employee with Decatur City Schools and Decatur Youth Services, Kurtistyne is one of the most loving and caring people. She never says no to anyone and always has a helping hand out.
---
Tammy Jones
A volunteer with Decatur Youth Services’ baseball program, Tammy now helps with the basketball league.
---
Kennetha Watson
The assistant director of Hands Across Decatur, Kennetha has volunteered with the organization for almost two years. She volunteers 25 to 30 hours per week to make sure the needs of our homeless are met.
---
Larry Chapman
Larry volunteers with Meals on Wheels and More three times a week. He delivers two routes on one of those days. Larry is a true servant. He’s dedicated to the cause and is always concerned about the clients’ needs and well-being.
---
Jerome Malone
The local business owner of Splash of Ink works with various graphic design artists to help promote startup businesses. He volunteers as a mentor for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. He also has volunteered with High Cotton Arts, Athens’ 200th birthday celebration, Athens Rotary, Relay for Life and more.
---
Ozella Stewart
She is a very dedicated and committed 90-year-old who lives every day for others. She volunteers weekly at the CCI Cancer Center, as director of seniors at Morgan Baptist Association, visits Westminster Assisted Living daily and organizes an ice cream and homemade cookie treat there each month, and organizes fundraisers for students entering some field of the ministry.
---
Tony Barber
Tony is a Helping Hands volunteer in the Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness. He helps with trash and dumpsite cleanups, hiking trail maintenance and Chinese privet control. He is an active volunteer wilderness ranger and an accomplished photographer, whose photographs help educate and inspire others about the places we work to protect.
---
Cindy Viall
Cindy has volunteered with the Refuge of Grace for years. Each week, she leads Bible studies with the Refuge of Grace residents and facilitates a Bible study in the Morgan County Jail. She makes sure each lady puts prayer requests on a note card so that they can be prayed over. Cindy teaches the residents how to crochet and guides them with wise money management. Cindy and her husband also have a basketball ministry for inner city children.
---
Greg Ethridge
Greg has served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County, on the construction committee and on the construction crew. He helps lead volunteers and is the master painter for each build. He is also involved with the Committee on Church Cooperation.
---
Gail Green-Holbert
Gail has been an outstanding presence and voice in the volunteer community for decades. She served as president of Decatur Women’s Chamber three times and has been a longtime supporter of the United Way and its agencies. She served on the Princess Theatre for Performing Arts community board and currently serves as president of the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.
---
Beverly Walker
Beverly spent 1980-2007 volunteering in various capacities with the Miss Point Mallard Pageant. She received the Barrett C. Shelton Freedom award in 2008. After retiring in 2016, Walker began volunteering with the Committee on Church Cooperation in the clothing closet ministry. She assists clients in the weekly program that allows struggling Morgan County residents to shop for clothing. She is a beacon of hope to many who seek help.
---
Decatur Animal Services volunteers
Members of the volunteer group coordinated by Helen Debuty spend much of their free time at the shelter throughout the week and on weekends. They do social interaction with the animals, bathe animals, exercise the animals and foster the animals. The volunteer group heads a nonprofit organization called The Wet Nose Volunteer Group, which helps with rescue fees, heartworm treatments and small supplies.
---
Pat Underwood
Pat is passionate about cleaning up trash in Decatur and the surrounding area. He started out in January 2019 speaking before the Decatur City Council about illegal dumping and littering in Decatur. He has organized 10 major cleanups in Decatur, Swan Creek and Huntsville. These cleanups have resulted in keeping plastics, tires, mattresses, shopping carts, TVs, computer monitors and other items out of the Tennessee River. He has handed out car litter bags and cigarette butt collection containers at 3rd Friday.
---
Courtney Carmack
Courtney is an angel for the homeless population. She started by organizing drives several times a year at her children’s school to make sure that the homeless had supplies they needed, from gloves and wet wipes to coats and sleeping bags. Her efforts turned into a team effort, which became known as the Quality of Life Care Team. She meets the needs with no questions asked. She never leaves a camp without leaving behind lots of smiles, hugs, gifts to improve their quality of life and a promise to return soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.