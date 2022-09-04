Several area Republican leaders support state party leadership's proposal to block those who have not previously registered as a Republican or Democrat from voting in that party's primary, but a political analyst warns the move may have negative consequences for both Republicans and the state.
Election officials also note that registration requirements would place a major burden on their staffs.
Currently, voters casting ballots in a primary election in Alabama simply tell a poll worker which ballot they want.
On Aug. 13, the state Republican Party Executive Committee approved a resolution asking the Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in that party’s primary.
"We believe that only those voters who are declared Republicans should decide who the Republican nominee will be in Alabama elections at the county, state, and federal levels," according to the resolution.
Morgan County Republican Party chairwoman Julie Clausen said she was the original author of the resolution.
“I believe only Republicans should vote for the Republican nominee as only Democrats should vote for the Democratic nominee,” she said. “... Independents should decide in the general (election) between who the Republicans nominate, who the Democrats nominate and any independent or third-party candidates. Only voters who declare a party should decide who their nominee is for each office.”
Alabama is one of 15 states, including neighboring Mississippi and Georgia, with open primaries, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Nine states have closed primaries that require voters to register with parties prior to voting. Another nine states have laws that allow unaffiliated voters to vote in either primary, but prevent a person registered in one party from voting in the other's primary. Other states have partially closed and partially open primaries, with laws that generally allow parties to decide each cycle who will be allowed to participate.
In a state where no Democrats hold statewide office and in north Alabama, where Republicans also dominate, political analyst and retired Athens State University political science professor Jess Brown wonders about the wisdom of excluding taxpayers from primary elections that they are funding.
He said the 20% to 25% of voters in the state who are independent or non-aligned voters will likely have problems with being blocked out of the primaries.
“Are you going to tell all of the taxpayers, 'We want you to keep paying taxes, we want you to keep funding these elections, but we’re not going to allow you to participate in them?'” Brown said. “'You might live in a county where only Republicans are getting elected, but we are going to screen you out of the actual election that chooses the Republicans that will control your life, liberty and property.'
“You have to careful about excluding voters in the only election that counts.”
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said the cost to conduct a primary in the county is between $130,000 and $150,000, with state and county taxpayers footing the entire bill.
Some area GOP lawmakers support closed primaries, while others are ambivalent.
Said Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman: “I feel the primaries are a party function and neither party (wants the other party) involved in their races for a nominee. So I support the closed primaries.”
Shanon Terry, Republican Party chair for Lawrence County, supports the proposal, too.
“We can’t have (members of) other parties flipping over to try to make a decision who the Republican nominees will be in the general election,” Terry said.
Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, said the last election cycle, the May 24 primaries and June 21 runoffs, likely spurred the GOP leadership to support the resolution.
The proposal for closed primaries gained traction after the May 24 election, when three-term state Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, lost to primary challenger Jay Hovey by one vote.
Whatley challenged the result and alleged Democrats influenced the election. After weeks of turmoil, Hovey was declared the winner.
Rep. Mo Brooks also claimed that Democrats crossed over to vote against him in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He lost to Katie Britt in the runoff.
“I understand their concerns and believe that legislation is something we should look at seriously," Stadthagen said. "In order to be considered, legislation would have to be very clear as to the registration process, eligibility requirements to declare yourself a member of a party and the parameters that each party would have to abide by in order to deny a primary ballot to a voter that proclaims they are a member of that party.
"Those are details that the party needs to work out before legislation could be drafted.”
Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Terri Collins, both Republicans of Decatur, weren’t so quick to support the GOP proposal.
“I haven’t studied it closely,” Orr said. “I would imagine this issue will be forthcoming in the coming months and next Legislature. I want to hear both sides of the argument before making a decision.”
Collins said she is concerned about independent and other non-aligned voters being blocked from primaries.
“I need more time to study what all the options are,” she said. “I have a concern for the Alabamians who feel like they are independent. I wouldn’t want to close a primary to somebody who feels he or she is more independent than aligned strictly with only Republicans."
Before passing legislation, Collins said it might make sense to offer party registration to "see what percentage of our population is willing to register as Republicans.”
In its framing of the issue, the National Council of State Legislatures notes that privacy concerns are also raised by closed primaries.
“In an open primary, voters may choose privately in which primary to vote," according to the NCSL. "Critics argue that the open primary dilutes the parties’ ability to nominate. Supporters say this system gives voters maximal flexibility — allowing them to cross party lines — and maintains their privacy.”
Brown said some non-aligned voters wanting to choose who will govern them “would be forced to claim to be a Republican, or lose the ability as a citizen to influence who is going to govern. In essence it will be taking away their right to vote in an election that really counts.”
He said the legislation could actually hurt the Republican Party. If non-aligned voters are excluded from the primary, they might show their disdain in the general election by voting for Democrats and independents. “It might actually burn (the GOP),” he said. “The non-aligned voters might say, ‘I will show the Republicans.’ In those pockets of Alabama where Republicans are winning by less than 10% it could have an effect.”
Brown also noted that many incumbent lawmakers may be reluctant to adopt closed primaries and their "potential landmines both political and legal" because they have had electoral success with the current system.
Staffing burden
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long, a Republican, said having voters register as a Republican or Democrat at the board of registrars' office before casting a vote in the primary would put a heavy burden on the registrars’ staff.
“I’m sure if the Legislature passes it, they won’t do it without passing down funding to make sure the boards of registrars are adequately funded to take care of that,” Long said.
Morgan County Board of Registrars Chairwoman Adonis Bailey said having the county’s 85,000 registered voters sign up as either a Republican or Democrat will “mean a lot more work for us.”
“It will mean us hiring more temporary workers,” she said. “We’ll go with the flow, whatever they decide.”
A Democratic leader questioned the motivation behind the GOP push for closed primaries.
“The Republicans are putting up more roadblocks and having people jump through more hoops just to vote." said Marcus Echols, Lawrence County Democratic Party executive committee chairman. "It’s being done specifically to hurt turnout. It will be a bigger burden on the voter. They’re passing these resolutions because people are turning out in numbers that are unfavorable to them."
Whichever way the Legislature goes on the issue of closed primaries, Brown said, it should move cautiously.
“In my view, it is easy to make the abstract argument that Republicans should choose the Republican nominee for the general election and the Democrats should choose the Democrat nominee for the general election," he said. "It appears on the surface that it makes patently good sense.
"But when you try to implement it, in the complexities with the political environment we have now, I think this whole development will be fraught with political and legal issues if it has not been thought through very carefully. Some smart Republican legislators had better pause and think about this idea or they will cause themselves some issues and problems that apparently some party activists haven’t thought about.”
