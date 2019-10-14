Actor Thom Gossom Jr. will speak at a Nov. 14 gala to help the Celebrating Early Old Town with Art board kick off its effort to build a Scottsboro Boy-CEOTA Museum in Decatur.
The fifth anniversary gala will be at the Ingalls Pavilion.
Gossom has appeared in television series such as “In The Heat of the Night,” “NYPD Blue,” and “CSI.”
This invitation-only event starts with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the presentation.
The nonprofit CEOTA hopes to use an historic home at 818 Sycamore St. N.W. for the start of a much larger civil rights museum project.
Victoria Price, one of two accusers in the Scottsboro Boys case, is believed to have stayed in the home during the 1931 landmark trial.
The organization plans for the museum to feature Decatur’s role in the civil rights movement and events like the Scottsboro Boys and the Tommy Lee Hines trials.
(0) comments
