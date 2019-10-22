Graduation rates at four of the six public school systems in the Decatur area went up in 2019, and one school in the area posted a perfect graduation rate.
R.A. Hubbard’s 100% rate with 23 graduates helped Lawrence County Schools' overall graduation rate increase to 92.83%, which is above the state average of 90%.
Hartselle’s 3 percentage point jump increased its rate to 96%, which is the highest among the districts in the Decatur region. Decatur City increased by one-half of a percentage point, and is now 23 percentage points above where the district’s graduation rate was five years ago.
“You’re never where you want to be, but we’re trying to get better every year,” DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Austin High’s graduation rate dropped from 89% to 86.14%, while Decatur High’s increased from 88% to 89.92%.
Douglas said a number of things may be contributing to the decline at Austin. He said the district has a large student transient population and when those students go back to Mexico or Guatemala it’s hard to track them to determine whether they graduated from another school.
“Other countries don’t need our records so it’s hard to say where the students are and this counts against the graduation rate,” Douglas said.
Graduation rates are one of the indicators the Alabama State Department of Education uses to issue letter grades for schools and school systems. It accounts for 30% of the grade, and on Friday the state made public numbers based on how students performed during the 2018-19 academic year.
Graduation rates were calculated by dividing the number of 2019 graduates, regardless of where they graduated from, by the number of students entering the ninth grade in the 2014-15 school year.
R.A. Hubbard’s number was significant because the school got no credit for its 19 graduates in 2018 and received an F on its report card. This year the school's letter grade was an 83 or B, which was the largest gain by any school in Lawrence County.
“I said last year that it was a fluke,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said about Hubbard’s 2018 letter grade.
Smith unsuccessfully petitioned the Alabama State Department of Education and the state superintendent to change the label from F to insufficient data, since Hubbard had below the state minimum of 20 graduates in 2018.
If Hubbard had received credit for the 19 graduates, the school’s overall score would have been a 75 a year ago.
Hartselle — as it has for at least a decade — had the highest graduation rate in the area at 96%. Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the district starts working with students as ninth graders to ensure they graduate.
“Counselors meet with them on a regular basis, and every student is placed in an advisory group,” she said, adding that meetings about goals and the importance of graduation take place every year at the high school.
To graduate, the state requires that students pass 24 credits, at least four each being English, math, science and social studies.
In 2012, the State Board of Education adopted Plan 2020, which called for raising Alabama’s high school graduation rate to 90%, while at the same time producing graduates who are better prepared for college and the workplace.
Last year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the “Success Plus” Initiative, a plan to add 500,000 high-skilled workers to the Alabama workforce by 2025, due to an increasing need for workers with certificates, credentials or degrees in addition to a high school diploma.
Morgan County’s 93.77% graduation rate was the second in the Decatur area behind Hartselle. Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said the district’s emphasis on career technical education has kept a lot of students in school because they realize they can learn a trade and get a good-paying job when they graduate.
“Everybody is going to college, but we’re responsible for making sure they are trained for a good job,” he said
