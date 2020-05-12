Area school systems that thought they'd have to wait until summer to hold graduation ceremonies will instead hold them starting next week.
Athens City, Limestone County and Lawrence County school systems all said Monday they will hold graduations next week as originally planned, as authorized by state Superintendent Eric Mackey. The Decatur City, Hartselle City and Morgan County systems planned to release their plans today.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said Decatur High and Austin High will hold "some type of on-campus graduation ceremony. We would like to have commencement as close to the normal graduation dates as we can."
Satterfield was trying to complete details by Monday night or this morning to have information ready for graduates and their parents.
"I hope by noon they have an email in their hand and posted on our website," he said.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said he would wait until today to release complete details, but all five high schools in his district will hold ceremonies and graduates will be able to invite guests.
Schools started scrambling to plan commencements, Satterfield and Hopkins said, after two developments Friday. First, a revised state health order removed the ban on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people. Following that, Mackey told systems in an email that graduation ceremonies could be an exception to his previously imposed ban on school-related activities until after June 5.
Limestone County Schools board president Bret McGill said his district will follow the guidelines from Mackey allowing graduation ceremonies to begin this week, with unlimited attendees as long as the ceremonies comply with the state’s new health order.
At a minimum, gatherings must be held in a facility that would allow a distance of 6 feet between families, according to the guidelines, and family members of the same household may sit together without regard to the social distance rule.
“We wanted these seniors to have something as normal as it could be,” McGill said.
Graduations for Lawrence County High and R.A. Hubbard will be May 21 and Hatton and East Lawrence will be May 22. Ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.
“We feel there’s a great deal of meaning to holding graduation on the original planned date,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said Monday.
Smith said his school leaders are still working out the details. He said he expects they will issue a limited number of tickets based on the size of senior class and the location of the graduation.
Athens City Schools announced on social media that it will hold graduation and commencement May 21. Attendance will be limited, guidelines will be strict, but "we will celebrate and honor our seniors in a meaningful way that is much deserved." More details will be released Friday.
Limestone County Schools six high schools' ceremonies are scheduled for the following times:
May 19: Elkmont, 6 p.m.; Ardmore, 8 p.m.
May 21: Tanner, 6 p.m.; East Limestone, 8 p.m.
May 22: Clements, 6 p.m.; West Limestone, 8 p.m.
Each graduation exercise will be conducted on the Limestone County football field, and social distancing of 6 feet will be maintained between each family. Both the visitors and the home side of stadiums will be used.
“That will allow us to accommodate (those attending) and be able to exercise social distancing,” McGill said.
Graduating seniors in Limestone County will be given eight tickets for guests, and tickets will be taken up at the stadium gate. Only those individuals with tickets will be permitted to enter the football stadium.
McGill said that with that measure in place, “we will know the number that will be” in the stadium.
Each Limestone County graduation ceremony will have four deputies present. Each high school will acknowledge individual senior accomplishments.
If rain causes a postponement, May 26, 28 and 29 will be used as make-up dates.
The decisions on graduation ceremonies come despite ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Statewide, confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 275 Monday, to 10,164. Deaths in the state increased by 10 to 403.
In the last seven days, confirmed Lawrence County cases have more than doubled, from 14 to 26. During that same time period, Limestone County cases have increased by 10 to 57, and Morgan County's confirmed cases have climbed by 19 to 95. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence, Limestone or Morgan counties.
