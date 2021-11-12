Instead of helping to fund vaccine tents and temporary staff for the Morgan County Health Department as originally planned, the Morgan County Commission said this week it plans to use $203,000 of a CARES Act grant to help build a permanent drive-thru structure at the health department that will be useful not just for COVID but for flu vaccines and other testing.
The original grant application was filed in February near the peak of the pandemic.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the shift in the use of the funds will result in a permanent rather than temporary improvement of services at the health department.
“There’s not a big need at this time for COVID testing, but it will be nice to have for booster shots and flu shots," Smith said. "People coming through won’t have to get out of their vehicles.”
The original grant, for $500,000, was approved by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and also includes funding for 24 test compression systems for fire departments in the county. Shifting the purpose of the health department's money will require the filing of an amendment and ADECA approval.
Officials are optimistic the grant amendment will be approved in coming weeks.
"We are gathering information so we can present (the amendment) to ADECA about the drive-thru clinic," said Robby Cantrell, executive director of the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, administrator of the grant. "I'm always optimistic. We want to do what's best for the project and be good stewards of the funds."
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he is confident ADECA will approve the change order since it is a COVID-related need.
“The drive-thru facility will be for administering tests and vaccinations,” Smith said. “We’re thankful we’ll be able to enhance the health department to serve the community.”
She said once approved, construction should begin in three to four months and open “hopefully by the spring.”
Smith said the total cost of the drive-thru facility has not been determined. “We’ll use this money wisely and if we have any other COVID funds available, we’ll use them on this,” she said.
She said a generator to power a refrigerator for vaccines is included in the drive-thru plans.
In the 12-county Northern District of ADPH, she said, no health department has a drive-thru clinic. “Our two greatest priorities are with Morgan and Madison counties, where the largest population is,” she said.
Long said he expects the chest compression systems to be in place by the end of the year. Of the 24 units, 22 will go to the county’s volunteer fire departments, and Hartselle Fire Department will receive the remaining two units.
The commission on Tuesday voted 4-0 to authorize Long to advertise for bids for the automated compression systems.
After administrative costs, about $260,000 will be spent on the CPR units, Long said. He said the county's volunteer fire department association is asking for Lund University Cardiac Assist Systems, referred to as LUCAS.
John Stinson, president of the Morgan County Volunteer Firefighters Association, could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.