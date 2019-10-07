Decatur has been awarded a $1.79 million grant for improvements to four Beltline Road Southwest intersections.
An official said Gov. Kay Ivey’s office notified the city of the grant today.
The grant will fund corrections to the left turn lanes on Beltline Road Southwest to Veterans Drive/Kroger shopping center, Modaus Road/Plumtree Shopping Center, Sandlin Road and Central Parkway, said state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who served on the ATRIP-II committee.
The Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II committee awarded the grant after completing the fiscal 2020 application review and competitive selection process as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Orr said the grant will require a 10% match by the city.
The committee received 121 applications requesting about $148 million. Decatur’s grant is one of 28 projects to awarded this fiscal year.
More waste by the republicans.
What needs to be fixed?
Insane the way they waste money—why didn’t they fix this when the Beltline was 4 laned? Probably the same company that worked on it before will line their pockets again.
Would be nice if they could at least correct the timing of the traffic lights on the Beltline!
AND 6th Ave turn onto Church St.
