ATHENS — Cars started pulling into the drive at the front of Athens Elementary precisely at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with families picking up a free two-day supply of lunches and snacks for school-age children, thanks to a local nonprofit’s summer meals program.
Two hours later, volunteers with the Full Tummy Project of Athens and Limestone County had handed out 410 lunches and 410 snacks — two of each for 205 children — on the second day of the program. Heather Kiel, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, said 300 lunches and 300 snacks were also distributed on Monday, within 50 minutes.
The program, sponsored by the Alabama Food Bank Association, will provide Limestone County children ages 18 and younger with lunches and snacks at a drive-thru pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the school campus at 601 S. Clinton St. It will run through July 31.
It’s one of the local programs designed to provide meals to school-age kids during the summer break.
“We’re trying to bridge the gap when kids are out of school to make sure they’re getting meals,” said Regina Kyle, the nonprofit’s director. During the COVID-19 pandemic, “I think people are needing these meals even more.”
The program will be a big help for Colene Griffin, of Athens, who has four adopted great-grandchildren — 6-year-old twins, a 7-year-old and 8-year-old — living with her.
“This has been a blessing to me,” said Griffin, who waited in line just after 10 Wednesday morning as volunteers loaded bags into her van. “God is good.”
In Decatur, free “backpack meals” for school-aged children are being provided this summer by the Heart of the Valley YMCA, with assistance from the Neighborhood Christian Center and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Two meals and two snacks are provided on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with curbside service at the NCC location at 619 Bank St. in Decatur.
Kelly Elmore, who volunteers with the church and NCC, was concerned that some children might not have enough food, especially over the weekends, while schools were closed.
“Then, Jerry Courtney, the CEO of the Heart of the Valley YMCA, and Lamont Singleton, the director of youth development and social responsibility, reached out to us,” Elmore said. “This is filling a need in our community.”
The program runs through Aug. 1, except on July 4. Social distance rules are in effect.
Hundreds of students up to age 18 in rural Lawrence County schools are getting free weekday breakfasts and lunches, without even leaving their homes. The first delivery of meals through the mail starts this week, in the program called Emergency Meals-To-You.
The schools eligible for the program are those with 50% or more students that receive free or reduced meals and that qualified for the federal demonstration project by Baylor University. Students are eligible if they are already eligible for free or reduced-price meals at a school that’s participating in the program.
The school district’s Child Nutrition Program was approved to participate, said Michelle Chenault, the program’s coordinator.
“We had a total of 894 students approved for the program,” she said. “They have an opportunity to have meals shipped directly to their homes.”
A box that contains 20 meals will be mailed every two weeks.
Melanie Maples, chief financial officer with Decatur City Schools, said breakfast and lunch will be served only during a summer learning program for upcoming first, second and third graders, two weeks before classes resume.
The program will be held July 20-31, she said.
The Boys and Girls Club is serving close to 900 meals daily in Morgan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.