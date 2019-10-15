Jessie Hobbs said he likes what he sees with his cotton harvest, but he and other cotton farmers know the price of their product is out of their hands.
Hobbs, who farms 1,000 acres of cotton in Limestone County and Giles County, Tennessee, keeps an eye on news reports about China and the Trump administration squabbling over tariffs.
A trade truce President Donald Trump announced between the two countries on Friday could push cotton prices higher, while a breakdown of the agreement would keep prices deflated, local officials said.
The Associated Press reported Trump agreed to suspend a tariff hike on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. And the president said the Chinese agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products.
“China is our leading spinner of the product,” Hobbs said. “We sell our raw cotton to them so they can gin it and make clothes and sell it back. Some things don’t make sense. We’ve lost our ginning and textile business. Not too long ago we had towel and sock factories here in the state that are no longer here.”
Hobbs said he has about half of his 1,000 acres of cotton already picked. He hopes to have it all harvested by Nov. 1.
“Another inch of rain at the end of September would have been nice,” he said. “But as a whole I can’t complain.” He said he plans to increase cotton acreage next season. He farms corn and soybeans on 2,000 additional acres.
Lawrence County cotton farmer Mark Yeager graded his yield this year as an A+, but he also is concerned about trade tensions.
“Cotton is looking pretty good this year,” said Yeager, who has about 3,600 acres of cotton in Lawrence and Colbert counties. “We need to get it out of the field. It’s as good as or better than last year. Hopefully, Trump and the Chinese will work things out so China will be buying. We’ve got to export. We’re producing more than we need. The domestic textile industry is just a shell of ... what it was several years ago.”
He said the country is producing seven times the amount of cotton it needs domestically. “We believe China will buy a lot of cotton. Our yield is strong. But we don’t know what it’s going to sell for. Right now, it’s 63 cents a pound. It’s really out of the hands of cotton farmers in Alabama. We’ll pick like crazy and watch the news.”
He said about five years ago, the price soared to $2 a pound and about 20 years ago it went as low as 27 cents a pound.
Billy Stickler, manager of Associated Growers Inc. of Athens, said he’s encouraged by the quality coming into his gin so far.
“Production has been about 3 to 3½ bales per acre,” he said. “Typically it’s 2 bales per acre. The timely rainfall and heat units (days) have really helped this year. But if China doesn’t get in the game, it will hurt the farmers. If the price drops to about 57 cents a pound because of China, I see the cotton acreage going down — what farmers will plant next year. But it’s been a bumper crop this year.”
Agriculture experts say it takes about 2 bales per acre to make a profit.
Stickler said if the proposed trade deal with China stands it could boost the price per pound to 70 cents.
He said his gin has processed about 8,000 bales so far. “Last year we did about 42,000 and it’s projected we’ll gin about 50,600 this year. We’ve got a few more growers this year but also the growers we have, have more acres this year and more yield to consider.”
At the Hillsboro Gin and Warehouse, part-owner Kathleen Hamilton said it is still too early to say how the cotton yield is looking. “We’ve had about 25% come through,” she said. “We’ve had cotton back in full force, though. The last few years we had mostly grain (wheat, corn, soybean) in the ground.”
Mary Johns, spokeswoman for the Alabama Farmers Federation, said condition of the cotton still in the ground and through gins has been rated at 42% good, 7% excellent, 38% fair, 11% poor and 2% very poor.
“Some fields simply didn’t get any rain for those poor numbers,” she said. “Fair is a good rating.”
She said the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the state produced 888,000 bales of cotton in 2018, 80,000 more than the 2017 total.
“The new USDA report shows we’re ahead of our five-year average by 5%,” she said. “Last year’s numbers were good and that included Hurricane Michael hurting production in the southeast portion of the state in Houston, Henry and Dale counties.”
Johns said Limestone trailed only Madison County in the amount of cotton bales produced in 2017-2018. She said Madison growers produced 72,800 compared to Limestone’s 68,300 bales. Lawrence was fourth on the list at 44,800 bales. Lauderdale County was fifth at 43,300 bales.
Alabama Cooperative Extension officials at Belle Mina said Limestone farmers planted 32,629 acres of cotton this spring, up from 29,112 acres planted in 2018.
