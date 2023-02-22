Sonja Hyatt and Theresa Goode prepare for the Morgan Master Gardener Association's plant sale in 2022. This year's sale will be April 15-16 at the Point Mallard pavilion. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
Sonja Hyatt and Theresa Goode prepare for the Morgan Master Gardener Association's plant sale in 2022. This year's sale will be April 15-16 at the Point Mallard pavilion. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]
A vegetable garden has been a part of Sandy Shepard’s life since she was a young girl in Ohio.
The Bethel Road resident and her husband, Roger, still have a 24-by-24-foot garden that produces tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, salad greens and more.
“All my life my grandmother and mother had a garden and that’s what we ate,” Shepard said. “The fresh vegetables are just a better choice. It’s so much better eating our own food.”
Members of the Morgan County Master Gardener Association, the Shepards raise garden plants to harvest and sell the seeds at the nonprofit’s annual spring sale. Sandy Shepard also spends hours at the association’s greenhouse at Point Mallard.
Aileen Russell, chairwoman of the annual Master Gardener plant sale, said between 45 and 65 association members will have close to 3,000 plants available for purchase.
This year’s sale is scheduled for April 15-16 at the Point Mallard pavilion, which is the old ice rink.
“I probably spend five hours a week at the greenhouse,” Russell said.
Russell said the most popular plants at the sale are various vegetable starts, especially baby tomato starts. Hanging plants of all varieties are also popular, she added.
The members also grow plants at home for the sale. The Shepards grow strawberry baskets, various peppers and “all kind of tomatoes,” Sandy Shepard said.
During the winter they grow the plants in pots in the east window of their home.
Shepard said she and her husband had to learn how to farm differently when they moved from Ohio to the South. She said the growing season is longer but heat and animal pests are bigger problems.
“The dirt here is more acidic” as well, she said.
Russell, a former teacher, is also a transplant. After retiring from the U.S. Army, her husband got a job in 2018 with a defense contractor at Redstone Arsenal and they chose to move to Mud Tavern Road in Morgan County, she said.
While Aileen Russell loves to garden, she admits it’s difficult at home because their 10 acres are covered in hardwoods. She said having a vegetable garden at her home is also difficult because of the number of deer.
“I’ve learned a lot lately about plants that grow well in the shade,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.