HARTSELLE — A Hartselle man turned himself in to Morgan County authorities after being charged with abuse of a corpse in relation to a female body found west of Hartselle in December.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Darrell Bruce Reeves, 40, went to the county jail on Monday and was booked on the Class C felony charge.
The deceased female was identified as Bobbie Jolynn Garrison, 43, of Lacey’s Spring.
On Dec. 27, a hunter reported finding a body on Jenkins Court near Alabama 36 in unincorporated Hartselle.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced Garrison dead at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 27. The body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. Chunn said the cause of death is unknown.
State law defines abuse of corpse crime as: A person commits the crime of abuse of a corpse if, except as otherwise authorized by law, he knowingly treats a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.
