HARTSELLE — Authorities say they are investigating a stabbing Wednesday that resulted in the death of a Hartselle man.
Hartselle police Lt. Alan McDearmond said officers responded to an altercation call at Corsbie and Woodall streets near Hartselle Gymnastics at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Charles Cameron Hill, 44, of Hartselle, was found dead of apparent stab wounds, police said.
McDearmond said two persons of interest are being questioned in connection with the stabbing.
