A Hartselle man is facing charges for burglarizing and robbing two Decatur businesses, according to Decatur police.
On May 13, Cricket Wireless at 1670 Beltline Road S.W., reported a burglary, and eight days later the Holiday Inn Express at 2407 Beltline Road S.W. was robbed, police said.
Through investigations, Olandis Ray Bates, 21, of Hartselle, was identified as a suspect in the cases.
On Thursday, investigators found Bates and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000.
