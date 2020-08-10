SPEAKE — A two-car wreck Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 48-year-old Hartselle man at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 36 in Lawrence County, state troopers said.
Troopers identified the deceased as George Nigel Hearring. They said he was driving a 2003 Honda Accord when it was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Andrew Paul Eller, 26, of Tuscumbia. The accident site is about 10 miles south of Moulton in the Speake community.
Troopers said Hearring was transported to Cullman County Regional Hospital and died a short time later. Eller was taken to Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton with serious injuries.
Troopers said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
Moulton Fire and Rescue, Speake Volunteer Fire Department and Lawrence County Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.
An investigation into the accident is underway, troopers said.
