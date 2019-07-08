A Hartselle man was killed when he stepped in front of vehicle on Alabama 24 on Saturday night, authorities said.
Authorities identified the victim as Paul McKinley "Kin" Evans, 42.
Decatur police said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by a Trinity man was traveling east on Alabama 24 about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when Evans crossed the road in front of the vehicle and was struck.
Police said Evans was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police spokesman Emily Long said an investigation is ongoing.
