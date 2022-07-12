Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones announced Tuesday night she plans to retire after 34 years in education to take an opportunity in the private sector.
The retirement will become effective sometime after the start of the upcoming academic year. Hartselle students begin classes on a staggered schedule Aug. 8-9.
“I will work with the board to make a smooth transition to an interim," Jones wrote in an email announcing her retirement. "We will start school together and have everything in place as we begin the 2022-23 school year."
Before going to Hartselle in July 2015, Jones served as a teacher, principal and secondary curriculum and career tech director in Decatur City Schools. She spent two years as the Hartselle district's director of teaching and learning before being named superintendent in 2017.
Hartselle school board member Daxton Maze said he and his colleagues are appreciative of Jones’s service to the district.
“Dr. Jones has dedicated nearly 35 years to public education and has provided great leadership to Hartselle City Schools over the past five years," he said. “She has worked to recruit great administrators and teachers that will help carry our school system forward in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.