Hartselle City Schools will have a normal schedule Thursday because any ice and snow that may fall overnight is expected to be melted away by warming temperatures, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
“On Thursday, we will assess the conditions and make adjustments if necessary,” Jones said Wednesday afternoon. She said students have not missed any classes because of weather issues this week.
