HARTSELLE — If all goes as Hartselle officials hope, a Mapco Express will locate on Lando Cain Road, near Interstate 65 and the Cracker Barrel.
The Hartselle City Council last week passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Randy Garrison to “negotiate final language and execute a contract” with Mapco Express for the sale of a 5.86-acre tract of land for $1.45 million.
“We’ve put a lot of hours into that,” Garrison said. “We were moving along pretty well with that, and when COVID hit, it kind of slowed everything down … . Hopefully we will be able to move forward — I think that will be a good shot in the arm.”
He said Mapco still has to complete due diligence on the site, but if the sale is finalized it would attract I-65 traffic and benefit Cracker Barrel and other Hartselle businesses.
The property is part of an 18.8-acre tract the city purchased for $2 million in 2006. Cracker Barrel purchased a little more than 5 acres from the city and opened a restaurant on the site in January 2011.
“We’ve pushed for development in the I-65 area and this will be good for the city,” Council President Kenny Thompson said.
A Huntsville company the city hired several years ago to market the property will receive a 5% commission if Mapco buys the property. Garrison said the city is responsible for paying the commission.
Garrison previously said Mapco has indicated it plans to build one of its 4,500-square-foot stores that will service passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers.
At the Aug. 25 meeting, the council also voted to approve an agreement with Leonard Design of Cullman for architectural services to remodel the former Wells Fargo building on Chestnut Street that will serve as the city’s next municipal building.
“It came in just a little higher than we expected due to having to replace three or four beams and add a support beam,” Garrison explained to the council. “It’s still within reason of what we were expecting.”
The total cost of the agreement for services provided by Leonard Designs — including architectural services, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering — is $112,020, according to documents provided by the city.
The project is estimated to begin in January 2021 and be completed in May. The 21,000 square-foot building will allow city hall to spread out and grow in the future, Garrison said.
The city bought the three-story building, which had been vacant since Wells Fargo shuttered operations there Oct. 9, for $675,000.
The renovated building will include a reception area, auditorium/courtroom, offices with separate meeting spaces, records vault and public restrooms on the first floor. The second floor will contain a lobby, administrative offices, file rooms, meeting rooms, restrooms and a break area. The third floor will feature renovations to existing non-compliant restrooms along with HVAC controls and startup of existing equipment.
Exterior work will involve new curtain wall window glazing and sidewalk approaches to the building.
The council also approved a resolution adopting the city of Hartselle’s Transportation Plan for fiscal 2021. According to the resolution, approximately $66,000 will be allocated from the Rebuild Alabama Act fund, and the money will be used for two resurfacing projects: Patillo Street Southwest from U.S. 31 to Nance Ford Road and Corsbie Street Northwest from Main Street to Longhorn Pass.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request by Family Dollar for a beer and wine off-premises license.
• Approved an additional one-time special appropriation to the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce of $5,000 because of the cancellation of Depot Days.
• Accepted a low bid of $28,900 from Eddie Preuitt Ford for a half-ton pickup truck for the Department of Development.
• Approved a cooperative agreement with Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council for a $50,000 grant that will be allocated to the Downtown Greenspace Walkway project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.