HARTSELLE — A traffic stop led to a Hartselle woman's arrest on a child endangerment charge, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said Elizabeth Linda Smith, 25, was found to be in possession of marijuana and a smoking device with a 5-year-old child in her vehicle.
The sheriff's department said Smith was stopped Thursday in the vicinity of Nanceford Road and U.S. 31 when the drug and smoking device were found alongside the child’s belongings.
The child was turned over to the Department of Human Resources, the Sheriff's Office said.
Smith was charged with drug endangerment of a child and a misdemeanor. She has been released from Morgan County Jail on $2,800 bail, jail records show.
