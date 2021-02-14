MONTGOMERY — Motorists should be aware of potentially hazardous road conditions Sunday night through Wednesday and should consider not traveling except in case of emergency, the Alabama Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Rain will likely coat roads with ice in north and west-central Alabama beginning Sunday night and “black ice” conditions are likely in the next few days with below-freezing temperatures forecast, according to the release.
The icy conditions will be a concern through late morning Wednesday, the release said.
