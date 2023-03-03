Hazardous weather with possible tornadoes, hail and damaging winds will move into the Decatur area for the second time this week at about 9 a.m. today, forecasters said, and all local public schools and colleges moved to online instruction or canceled classes in preparation.
Katie Magee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the trend with the storm has been pushing back its arrival time so it is possible it will come through later. She said it is a rapidly evolving system that is expected to bring high winds.
“We have what’s called a high wind warning in effect and that’s going to be from 6 a.m. (today) to 6 p.m. (today),” Magee said.
Chelly Amin, another NWS meteorologist, said today will be the windiest day the area has seen so far this year and the winds could be damaging.
“Severe winds are 60 mph so you may have gusts up to 70 in some of the thunderstorms,” she said. “It won’t take much to officially become severe whenever that line of storms gets here.”
Amin said the wind will be the most severe part of the storm.
“We have the threat for damaging winds, that’s a biggie, and then we do have the potential for tornadoes and hail,” she said. “But the damaging wind threat far outweighs anything else that we’re probably going to see (today)."
The Decatur City and Hartselle City school systems switched to virtual instruction today. Calhoun Community College and Athens State also announced a shift to online classes. The Morgan County, Lawrence County, Limestone County and Athens City school systems canceled classes today.
The weather service said the storm will bring only about a quarter-inch of additional rain. Magee said a flood watch for today was canceled.
“This line of storms is going to be moving so quickly we don’t expect any issues with flooding," she said. "It will be very intense rainfall but it’s not going to be persistent hours of rainfall like we had (Wednesday night). That’s going to be the main difference; this is going to move very rapidly from west to east across our area.”
Amin said there is the potential for tornadoes and quarter-size or larger hail. The greatest threat is the damaging winds.
--
Earlier storm
Wednesday night’s storm brought 2 inches of rain to Decatur and tree damage to the area but there were no tornadoes in Morgan, Limestone or Lawrence counties, Amin said.
Magee said there was one EF1 tornado reported Wednesday night in the Hazel Green area of Madison County.
Emergency sirens sounded Wednesday night in the Decatur area but were not triggered by tornado sightings.
“Warning is giving minutes of lead time whenever we see that there’s a signal in a storm that there could be a tornado,” Magee said. “It’s more, 'please seek shelter, this is an issue that could become imminent in a couple of minutes' or it’s ongoing. If we see something ongoing we will issue a warning."
She said warnings can be issued without confirmation of a tornado.
“We also want to try to give people a heads up as well,” Magee said.
Magee said a tornado watch is an alert hours ahead of time.
“The watch is like you have ingredients coming together over the next couple of hours,” she said. “We see all these ingredients overlapping and coming together and storms starting to form so we’ll issue a watch to give hours of heads up.”
---
Lots of rain
Amin said over a 24-hour period including Wednesday night, Decatur received 2 inches of rain and Hartselle received between 1¼ and 1½ inches. Pryor Field Regional Airport received about 4 inches of rain.
“It’s pretty much just the northwestern little corner of Morgan County that got walloped with rain overnight (Wednesday),” she said. “It drastically drops off the farther south you go.”
Amin said the highest wind gust in the Decatur area was 59 mph around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
“Everything else was below that, like 20 to 30 mph, but we did have some higher gusts than that,” she said.
There was tree damage reported across the area due to the wind, Amin said.
“The trees are kind of weakened from that really cold snap in December so it’s not taking very much to blow some limbs down, knock some power out,” she said. “That’s pretty common in these situations.”
Holly Hollman, Athens’ communications specialist, said there were some isolated power outages around U.S. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road and on the west side of the county at Elk Estates. She said power had been restored to all but one or two spots.
Hollman said power lines were down by Robin Rents near U.S. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road. She said there also was a power pole down near the Auburn University Extension facility in Belle Mina. Hollman said crews worked Thursday to repair the damage.
