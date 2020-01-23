When Brae Bradford Little woke up in October with a sore throat and couldn’t get an appointment with her primary care physician, she went to an urgent care clinic in Moulton.
“The strep had been going around at the time, and I couldn’t wait,” she said.
Little was in and out of the clinic on Alabama 157 in less than an hour and as it turned out, she had a double-ear infection. She’s since visited other urgent care centers.
Bradford is among an increasing number of health care consumers using urgent care clinics. The demand is changing how providers deliver health care and has resulted in a growing number of urgent care centers nationwide and in the Decatur area, said Laurel Stoimenoff, chief executive officer of the Urgent Care Association.
“They provide easy access to on-demand, affordable care, meeting the health care needs of a variety of patient populations,” she said in a written statement.
The centers, which had more than 100 million visitors in 2018, do not provide care for life-threatening situations, but the majority employ family practice and emergency-medicine trained physicians, as well as licensed health care professionals, including physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and radiology technicians, Stoimenoff wrote.
Huntsville Hospital — which manages two hospitals in Decatur — entered the urgent care arena about six months ago when the hospital signed a deal with Nashville-based Urgent Team to become half owners of five urgent care centers.
One of the centers is in Decatur on Beltline Road Southeast near Kroger Fuel Center.
Hospital chief operating officer Jeff Samz said Huntsville Hospital didn’t have a presence in the urgent care market, which is more convenient for some patients because they don’t have to go through the process of waiting for a doctor’s appointment or going through the emergency department.
“We’re giving our patients another option,” he said, adding that Huntsville Hospital has no plans to close the emergency department at either of the facilities in Decatur.
Samz said the number of emergency room visits are not down, but they are not growing at the Decatur Morgan campus or at the emergency room at the Parkway Campus on Beltline Road Southwest.
“We think people are going to urgent care centers, which have popped up all over the region,” he said.
The number of urgent care centers nationwide have increased from 6,400 in 2014 to 9,279 as of June 2019, according to Stoimenoff.
She said the centers provide services for a wide array of patients who may be unable to see a primary care physician for various reasons, including simply not yet affiliating with one.
“As a result, the patient populations utilizing urgent care centers are evolving, with millennials leading the way in driving demand and increased utilization,” Stoimenoff wrote.
Urgent Team Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Tom Dent said the Decatur facility is seeing about 20 patients per day ranging in age from six months to 90 and has treated patients for a variety of injuries, illnesses and conditions that are urgent, but not life threatening.
He said the centers Urgent Team and Huntsville Hospital are operating jointly are staffed with nurse practitioners, working under the supervision of a primary care physician, who treat patients for illnesses such as allergies, asthma, minor burns, influenza and respiratory infections.
Samz said consumer demand is driving the increase in urgent care centers.
“Our communities want and deserve convenience and value when making health care choices,” he said. “Health care consumers increasingly expect a responsive delivery of services with simplified and integrated care pathways.”
Little has been to several other urgent care centers since her October visit in Moulton because “we were a sickly family in December.” She said she got dehydrated while dealing with a stomach virus and the cost for treatment at Express Care of the Shoals in Muscle Shoals was $87.
“I prefer this over waiting to see my primary care physician,” Little said. “The centers are very affordable for the amount of care they provide.”
Julia Boughner, who handles community relations for Express Care, which is owned by Medical Associates of the Shoals, said urgent care centers are not designed to replace primary care physicians.
She said the centers are growing in popularity “because just like everything else in life people want everything fast.”
Boughner said urgent care centers treat people for minor injuries and can provide athletic physicals, while primary care physicians manage the overall health of patients.
Cost is also a factor in the popularity of urgent care clinics. According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, "Consumers saved money for routine services at retail clinics; out-of-pocket costs for visiting a retail clinic for minor acute conditions were slightly lower than for visiting a physician’s office and much lower than an ER visit."
Visits to urgent care clinics have nearly doubled over the past five years among commercially insured Blue Cross and Blue Shield members, the insurer said.
Hartselle currently has two urgent care centers and two more in the planning stages. Cullman Regional Medical Center is planning to build a medical facility on 4 acres on U.S. 31 that will be equipped with advanced imaging technology and be the largest walk-in medical center in the city, Mayor Randy Garrison said.
Cullman Regional vice president of marketing Lindsey Dossey said the facility will be an urgent care facility, outpatient imaging center and specialty clinic with equipment capable of doing 3D mammograms, general X-rays, and ultrasounds.
“This is really big news for Hartselle,” the mayor said, pointing out that Hartselle’s only hospital closed about eight years ago.
Joyce Stevens and her three children live just outside the city limits of Hartselle and she has used the existing urgent care facilities several times.
“When your children have minor illnesses, especially over the weekend, and you can’t get to a doctor, these centers are a savior,” she said. “The only other option would be to go to the emergency room or wait until Monday to see a doctor.”
About two years ago, Stevens said, all of her children were showing flu-like symptoms while out of school for the Christmas break and she carried them to an urgent care center.
“There was no way to get them to a doctor over the weekend, but by the time school started on Monday, they were feeling better and able to return to school,” she said.
