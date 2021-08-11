A heat advisory will be in effect today and Thursday locally because the heat index is expected to reach at least 105 degrees, according to meteorologist Matt Anderson of the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Temperatures in north Alabama will be between 92 and 96 today with a heat index of 105-107. Temperatures Thursday will reach between 91-94, making it feel like 105-106.
Anderson said people should take precautions in the severe heat. This includes, drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light-colored clothing, and limiting outdoor activity. If one must work or be outdoors, he suggests working early or late in the day when the temperature is not as high and taking frequent breaks.
If someone is suspected of being overheated, Anderson says, he or she should get indoors, or at least to a shaded area, and drink fluids. Seek medical attention if needed.
