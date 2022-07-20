Popsicles and a splash pad helped children at a Decatur Parks and Rec summer camp cool off Tuesday, but dealing with hot weather will be even more important today with a heat advisory in effect and the heat index possibly reaching 110 degrees.
North Alabama is feeling the effects of a heat wave baking the Midwest. Kurt Weber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the high temperature in Decatur during June 2021 was 92 degrees with heat indexes between 99 and 101 degrees, but the high reached 98 degrees this year in June with heat indexes between 102 and 104 degrees.
He said the heat is being caused by a strong upper-level ridge that extends "from the Southwest into the northwestern part of the country."
Temperatures have gone above 110 degrees this week in parts of the Midwest.
"It's such a strong high pressure that as it extends east, some of that hot air is getting into our area as well," Weber said. "The core of it has mainly been over Kansas and Oklahoma, over in the Southwest and toward Utah for the most part over the last couple of weeks."
Today's heat advisory is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes most of north Alabama, including Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. Weber predicted a heat index of up to 110 degrees and said the high temperatures could linger into Thursday. NWS forecasts that the high temperature today will be 95 degrees.
“As we go into Friday, we have a little bit of a stronger front that comes through Thursday night and that might bring a little drier air in the area,” Weber said. “That may keep us from staying in heat advisory on Friday.”
Heat advisories are issued based on the heat index, which incorporates humidity as well as temperature.
Weber said he expects temperatures Saturday to be 96 to 98 degrees in the Decatur area and said heat advisories may be reissued throughout the weekend.
As far as the rest of the month, Weber said there’s a “50-60% chance that we could have above normal temperatures.”
Kristy Harris, director of Decatur Parks and Recreation’s summer camp for children, said they have had to limit some outdoor activities in June and July to protect kids from the heat. She and the campers were cooling off at the Delano Park splash pad on Tuesday.
“Heat exhaustion is a concern, but we’re not going to do anything to bring it to that point,” Harris said. “We stay inside more and eat popsicles, and we are making sure they are constantly hydrated.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health urges residents to keep hydrated and stay out of the heat as much as possible.
Judy Smith, ADPH area administrator, said heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related death in the United States.
“Heat stroke is a serious reality and has long-term permanent consequences, even death,” Smith said. “We don’t want people to get to that point.”
Smith said to be wary of drinking excess alcohol or caffeinated drinks during the heat.
“(Alcohol) doesn’t have the hydration level that you get from water and other non-caffeinated drinks,” Smith said. “The other thing is alcohol changes your perspective of your tolerance.”
Danny Kelso, Morgan County Rescue Squad chief, said his team has not received any heat-related injury calls this summer but has responded to a few in the past.
Kelso said he has responded to calls where people have become dehydrated from consuming too much alcohol and not enough water.
“There have been times where people will start feeling sick, so they call 911 if they’re weak or about to pass out, but we have not responded to any heat-related injuries this year,” Kelso said.
Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lawton, Oklahoma, both reached temperatures over 110 degrees this week according to Alex Zwink, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma. Huntsville forecaster Andy Kula said Huntsville reached 100 degrees on July 5, the highest temperature on that date since 1928.
