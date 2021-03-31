Overnight rain that dumped up to 4 inches in some areas of Morgan County caused at least one tree to fall and block a roadway and left water standing on a Lawrence County road this morning, according to officials.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said a flash flood warning is in effect for Morgan County until 11:45 a.m. today. The NWS said it will get cold quickly this afternoon and this evening.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said a tree along Cabbage Patch Road in the Lacey's Spring community was blocking the right-hand lane this morning. She said the county was monitoring possible flooding in the area.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said Big Nance Creek on Lawrence County 150 south of Courtland is out of its banks and has flooded the roadway.
“The road is not closed, but we have warning signs up,” he said.
Limestone EMA's office reported no damage from the thunderstorms.
NWS Meteorologist Andy Kula said conditions will clear and get colder beginning this afternoon.
“The rain will taper off and it will get chilly,” he said. “We’ll see winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.”
He said temperatures will dip into the lower 30s tonight.
