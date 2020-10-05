The valley area could see 3 to 5 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph beginning Friday from Tropical Storm Delta, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Kurt Weber said Delta could strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall, possibly in southeast Louisiana, on Friday morning.
“Being on the northeast side of the system, we could see some pop-up tornadoes,” he said. “With the amount of rain expected to fall, it could definitely impact Friday night’s football games. But it is still too early to say exactly when we might see the storm. It will be sometime during the weekend.”
On Monday evening, the NWS reported Delta being located southwest of Cuba.
