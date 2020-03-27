Heavy rainfall in north Alabama is helping area residents save money on utility bills.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said its current fuel cost is 23% below its three-year average cost because hydroelectric generation is up 15% for the first three months of the calendar year.
“One of the silver linings of all of this rain is the lower fuel costs,” TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said. “We pass that along to consumers.”
Spokesmen for Decatur Utilities and Joe Wheeler EMC said when they pay less to TVA for electricity, the savings is passed along to their customers.
“They do benefit through lower retail rates when TVA’s fuel costs are lower,” said Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes.
The power rate for Decatur Utilities customers decreased each month in the first three months of 2020, Holmes said, although other factors also affect calculations for bills.
A typical Decatur Utilities residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of power per month would have seen a bill decrease from $109.65 in January to $101.99 in March before adding the 4% utility tax, Holmes said.
No flooding expected
The increased hydroelectric generation could continue with north Alabama receiving 3 to 4 inches of rainfall over the last seven days. Even with the additional rain, the Tennessee River in the Decatur area is not expected to enter flood stage, TVA said, with the highest water level expected this morning.
“We are adjusting lake levels, flowing water through the system to try to minimize any type of flooding,” Fiedler said. “We are holding water where necessary and flowing other reservoirs to try and balance it out.”
Fiedler said 1.7 million gallons of water per second is passing through Wheeler Dam, which is nearly double the average daily rate of 900,000 gallons per second.
“Right now, the Decatur area is not seeing a flood stage,” Fiedler said. “As always, it’s up to what mother nature gives us. We monitor the river system and rainfall around the clock.”
Safety concerns
The increase in water flow through Wheeler Dam will strengthen the river current and increase turbulence in Wheeler Lake, which could cause safety concerns for boat operators, said William Szczepanski, a Morgan County Rescue Squad board member.
"If you're not used to strong currents, it might impede you," he said.
Boat operators also should have increased awareness of higher water levels, said Sgt. Chad Pate, Northern District commander for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division. He said boat operators should have twice the normal amount of line for an anchor and keep an eye out for debris that is being pulled in from tributaries of the Tennessee River.
“You’re going to have debris, whether it's stumps or logs, that you need to keep a sharp lookout for,” Pate said. “The dams will be pulling water through, which will pull some of the trash over.”
The next chance for rain this week will be Saturday when thunderstorms are forecast, but National Weather Service senior forecaster Andy Kula said heavy rainfall is expected only in limited areas. He added that storms should be "fast moving."
Heavy rainfall is also expected to enter the area on Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning, but flooding should not be an issue, according to Kula.
