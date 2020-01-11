A heavy storm system moved through the Valley this afternoon, leaving in its wake downed trees and power lines, power outages and flooding.
Power lines were down across Danville Road Southwest at Beltline Road at 1 p.m.
At 12:16 p.m., lightning appeared to strike an electrical transformer near Danville Road and Beltline Road Southwest, lighting up the sky and sending sparks and debris onto cars in the McDonald’s parking lot.
At 12:30 p.m., emergency management radio dispatch said power poles were down by the satellite postal office and the National Guard Armory building on the Beltline.
Decatur Utilities at 1:25 p.m. reported 4,200 customers without power. The largest power outages were along Beltline Road at Sixth Avenue, Modaus Road and Old Moulton Road.
At 12:56 p.m., Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. reported 1,264 customers without power with 1,120 in Morgan County, mostly in the Neel community north of Danville. JWEMC reported 144 Lawrence County customers northeast of Moulton were without power.
At 12:50 p.m. Hartselle police radio reported a power pole on the ground blocking Crestline and Elizabeth drives. In the 500 block of Elrod Circle Northwest a tree was reported blocking the road.
Winds of up to 60 mph are possible, according to the NWS, and a wind advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m.
Police reported traffic lights out at Danville and Beltline roads, and Sixth Avenue and Brooks Street Southeast. Power lines were down along Danville Road, blocking traffic.
At 1:15 p.m., DU was reporting about 1,400 customers without power, most along Danville Road near Modaus Road Southwest.
Police reminded any drivers who have to be out to treat intersections without power as four-way stops.
The National Weather Service reported three storm-related fatalities in Pickens County, west of Tuscaloosa.
At 2:01 p.m., the Athens Street Department had closed Levert Avenue due to water in the road. The city of Athens also reported a tree had fallen over Nuclear Plant Road near U.S. 31.
