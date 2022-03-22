Predicted strong winds combined with heavy rain today could topple trees in the Decatur area, potentially creating roadway hazards and power outages, officials said.
Jennifer Hempfling, an emergency management specialist at Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said residents need to be alert to falling trees.
“With the saturation of the ground from rainfall (today) and the high winds that we’re also expecting, trees will probably be our biggest issue,” Hempfling said. “They will have extra weight from the rain and (the National Weather Service) said that the trees are budding so they’ll be a little bit heavier and take on some of that wind.”
Laurel McCoy, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said wind gusts today will range from 30 to 45 mph.
Hempfling said residents need to park their vehicles as far away as they can from large trees that are already leaning.
“When (trees) start to go, a lot of the time it’s going to be when people are driving,” Hempfling said. “(Trees) falling across the road when people are driving is the biggest thing that we’re worried about.”
Hempfling said people visiting Point Mallard Campground today need to be on the alert because of the campground’s trees and the fact that it is in a low-lying area where flooding could occur. She said to expect power outages from fallen trees hitting power lines.
McCoy said the worst of the weather should end tonight, but rain will continue into Wednesday.
“We’ll start to see a chance for some thunderstorms around 3 p.m. going through the night,” McCoy said. “It’ll probably be raining at least through 5 a.m. (Wednesday) or so.”
McCoy said the window for today's severe weather will last from 3 p.m. to around 10 p.m. She said residents in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties need to be cautious, but most of the state's hazardous weather will occur farther south.
“We’re going to be on the fringe of it, so there is some chance that we’ll see a little something,” McCoy said. “Morgan County is a little farther south so there might be a little bit better chance of thunderstorm activities.”
McCoy said most of the rainfall in Decatur will occur between 7 p.m. today and 5 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a possibility of some flash flooding or “localized creek-stream flooding.”
“We’ll also see some rises on the rivers and streams but, right now, we’re not anticipating any widespread river flooding,” McCoy said.
Hempfling said low-lying areas in Morgan County such as Flint, Falkville and Lacey’s Spring could experience flash flooding.
McCoy said that despite the rain, temperatures will be warm today, rising to the upper 70s and dropping to the upper 50s in the evening.
“We’ll start seeing the rain moving out during the early morning hours on Wednesday,” McCoy said. “There’s still a chance of rain through (Wednesday) afternoon, but it’s going to be spotty. It’s not going to be widespread like we’ll see (tonight)."
McCoy said the high temperature will be slightly cooler Wednesday, but still over 70 degrees.
