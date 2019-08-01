Chip Miller, supervisor of transportation for Decatur City Schools, spent many days driving bus routes in April and May.
“The problem is we didn’t have substitute bus drivers, and this is a usual thing for all school systems,” he said.
The six public school systems in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties all deal with a shortage of bus drivers that superintendents say has been a problem for several years. Solutions have included recruiting coaches, teachers and ministers as drivers.
Morgan County was in what Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. described as “decent shape” last year with permanent and substitute bus drivers. Retirements and resignations, however, left the system with six vacancies.
“We had to hire all of our subs; now we don’t have any substitute bus drivers and this is a really big problem when someone calls in sick,” Hopkins said.
Decatur is in the same situation and this prompted Miller last week to post a “help wanted” call for bus drivers.
“We have some bus drivers dealing with medical issues and we have no substitute drivers, which is always an issue,” he said.
Miller said DCS is offering free training to help applicants pass the necessary classes to transport students. State law requires bus drivers to maintain an Alabama School Bus Driver's License and Class B commercial driver’s license with passenger and school bus endorsement. They also have to pass a background check and drug screening.
Bus drivers are considered full-time employees and receive the same benefit packages as teachers. Depending on years of experience, annual pay in the Decatur area ranges from $14,079 for a beginning driver in Decatur City to $21,723 for a driver with 27 years of experience in Limestone County.
“This is a good job for someone who is retired or self-employed and can work the required hours,” Miller said.
The shortage of school bus drivers is a state and national issue, with Decatur area superintendents predicting it may get worse in the Tennessee Valley because of the booming economy and the area’s 3% unemployment rate.
In January 2019, a small school district in Maine was forced to cancel classes because the district couldn’t find enough bus drivers to pick up students. In Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia, a middle school that buses all of its 1,230 students developed a program to help teachers get CDLs so they could drive buses.
In this area, school systems are competing with private industry to hire drivers who need the same CDL certification to operate heavy equipment such as bulldozers, dump trucks and graders.
About a week ago, the Alabama Department of Labor released its online jobs report showing that two job areas requiring CDLs were in the top 10 for available jobs in the state. According to the report, 1,655 jobs for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers were posted online in July. Another 738 jobs for light truck or delivery service drivers were also posted.
Athens City has gotten creative in its effort to deal with what Superintendent Trey Holladay said is an “annual issue.”
“The reality is, who wants to deal with a bus full of screaming kids for $14 per hour?” he said, adding that the jobs requires a lot of training.
Holladay said Athens has recruited some ministers who can generally work the schedule and requires coaches to have CDLs so they can drive their teams to and from games. He said coaches without CDLs receive 10% less in supplement pay.
“We have some teachers with CDLs, and we occasionally use them as substitute drivers,” Holladay said. “If coaches were not certified bus drivers, we wouldn’t be able to pull our normal bus drivers off routes to carry teams to away games.”
To deal with its driver shortages, Hartselle City started using teachers as bus drivers in 2014 and raised the pay for bus drivers last year, according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
She said teachers drive six routes and coaches are encouraged to get their CDLs so they can drive athletic teams to sporting events.
“There’s always a struggle to have enough bus drivers,” Jones said.
At a meeting in May, Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas talked about letting teachers drive buses, but Miller said this “is almost impossible” in Decatur because bus drivers drive double routes to get elementary students to school by 7:45 a.m. and secondary students by 8:30 a.m.
Miller said teachers currently drive two single routes that transport special needs students to Oak Park Elementary and a group of students to Decatur High Developmental.
“We’re always hiring because bus drivers are coming and going,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.