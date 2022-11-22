Local stores enjoyed a busy Black Friday last year as customers who had been homebound from the pandemic flocked to retailers, and businesses hope to see a repeat of that shopping frenzy this week on Black Friday.
Alice Odom is a manager at Shops on Second Avenue, a storefront for local vendors to sell their wares. She said she’s depending on local residents to come to downtown stores for Black Friday shopping.
“We really need the Decatur residents and locals and surrounding areas to come support our business,” she said.
She said last year’s sales showed her that people are excited to get back into stores for shopping.
“We had a good turnout last year, and it was very successful,” she said. “People were getting out of the pandemic and finally coming out. It was great, and we’re looking forward to a repeat of that.”
Shops on Second Avenue, like other local stores, will be seeking to attract customers with sales. Odom said she expects brisk sales of Christmas décor and ornaments this year.
Madison Jones, a manager at Absaroka, a downtown Western wear store, said last year was a surprise for her, too, but she anticipates even more in-store shopping this Black Friday.
“Last year we had people waiting out by the doors before we opened, which was a little shocking to me,” she said. “But I’m expecting something a bit bigger than last year. This year we are going to be having a lot of awesome sales.”
Shelia Stewart, owner of Chel’Den’s Gift Emporium on Corsbie Street, said she was also optimistic about Black Friday 2022.
“We’ve had a good season so far, and a lot of people have been shopping local,” she said. “Last year on Black Friday we did as well or a little bit better than we did in the past, so I feel like this will be a good one.”
The jump in sales from pandemic-depressed 2020 to 2021 was not just experienced locally. According to the Alabama Retail Association, Alabamians spent 15.4% more during November and December 2021 than they did during the same period in 2020, the highest year-to-year holiday growth rate ever for the state.
The organization expects a 5% jump in holiday spending this year over last year, which translated into almost $18 billion in sales.
The National Retail Federation's forecast is for retail sales in November and December to be 6% to 8% higher than the same months last year.
Zion Shreve, a manager at Electronic Express at the Decatur Mall, said the 2021 holidays shattered expectations for in-store shopping.
“We had a fantastic turnout last year, better than any year we’ve ever had,” he said. “Hopefully this year will be even better.”
He said inflation-stung consumers may be especially interested in Black Friday sales this year.
“I’m sure people have been trying to keep their money close to them, so they’re waiting for the best deals of the year,” he said.
Some products at Electronic Express are especially popular this year, he said.
“The Nintendo Switch just had the new Pokemon game come out, and electric bikes and scooters have also been really popular,” he said.
Martin’s Family Clothing on Beltline Road Southwest is a Decatur Black Friday favorite.
“We had a very good turnout, one of the best years we’ve ever had, last year,” said Charles Christopher, a manager at Martin’s.
For years shoppers have flocked to Martin’s to get in line in time to get a coupon good for a discount on merchandise. Last year, Christopher said “at least 150” people were waiting in line before opening.
“I just hope we have a good turnout. Our sales have been pretty good, so hopefully we’ll have a good Black Friday,” he said.
He said Martin’s has had some trouble keeping staff for the upcoming holidays.
“Staff is still a challenge; I think it is for everybody,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what industry they’re in, they’re having staffing problems. In this area it’s even worse because a lot of the industry and big business coming in makes it harder.”
He said the hot item at Martin’s has been the “shacket,” a top that's made to wear either as a shirt or a jacket.
“Shackets” are also the most popular items at Indigo’s Boutique, a downtown women’s clothing store, along with capes for winter.
But the Black Friday craze didn’t hit every store last year — Indigo's manager Monica Chesser said last year wasn’t particularly busy.
“We’re hoping things have picked up a little bit,” she said. “We’ve tried to adapt and change as everything is changing around us.”
