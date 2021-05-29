The first balloon flights scheduled at an Alabama Jubilee in two years had to be canceled this morning because of windy conditions, but organizers remain hopeful that other balloon activities this weekend can proceed.
The festival's other activities today, including arts and crafts, tractor, car and motorcycle shows, continued as scheduled at Point Mallard Park. The Alabama Jubilee wasn't held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Hound and Hare Race was to take off from Jubilee Field around 6 a.m., but Clay Turner, balloonmeister for the 44th Alabama Jubilee, had to call off the race around 4:30 a.m. Winds reached 7 mph northwest between 6-7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which is a risk for safe balloon flight, Turner said.
"Last week it looked good, but you never know," Turner said. "It kept getting worse and worse throughout the night."
Turner said balloonists had traveled from as far as Arkansas, Michigan and Wisconsin to fly this morning. He said a determination on today's tethered flights from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. will be made closer to take-off time.
"We'll be looking at the weather starting about 3:30 to see if it's going to be looking any different at 5:30," Turner said.
In the meantime, some balloonists like Mark Daniel and Terry Reynolds, co-owners of the Bama Breeze balloon, stayed on Jubilee Field this morning to speak with park visitors and keep them entertained.
"No one wants to fly more than we do," Daniel said. "We really hate it for the crowds, because they come out to see balloons and it's a disappointment, especially when they get up early and we just can't control the wind.
Turner echoed Daniel's thoughts but said most Jubilees have involved a canceled flight each year.
"Hopefully tonight we get a flight off, hopefully," he said. The key grab scheduled Sunday morning "isn't looking too promising either. We've always had to cancel at least one flight but not cancel all the flights."
Daniel, who has flown hot air balloons for 18 years, said canceled flights are nothing new to him and that "30-40% of the time" he isn't able to take off.
"You plan these a year in advance, and when you get to Memorial Day weekend, the weather is what it is versus you picking a pretty day that the winds are cooperating," Daniel said.
Four hot air balloon events are scheduled for the remainder of the Alabama Jubilee: the first Evening Flight and Tether tonight from 5:15-7:15 p.m., the Hot Air Balloon Glow tonight from 8:15-9:15 p.m., the Lynn Layton Key Grab from 7-8:30 a.m. Sunday and the second Evening Flight and Tether from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Sunday.
In the event the Hot Air Balloon Glow is canceled tonight, Turner said a candlestick lighting will take place which only uses the baskets of the hot air balloons.
The musical act JED Eye is scheduled for 7 tonight. Other activities today include the tractor show until 2 p.m., car show until noon and motorcycle show until 7 p.m. The Decatur Arts Guild's arts and crafts show continues until 7 p.m. today and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle show also will be open Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Parking will be available at GE on Point Mallard Parkway. Shuttle rides cost $5 per person, round trip, per day. Alabamajubilee.net.
