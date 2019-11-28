Not everyone plans to brave the Black Friday shopping crowds. Some will stay home and watch football. Some people plan to do yard work.
Plenty of other Black Friday alternatives are available for the area’s non-shopping residents, including an outdoor cleanup, movies and bowling.
Wild South is holding its initial Green Friday cleanup and hike in Bankhead National Forest. Participants are asked to sign up by writing Kim Waites at kim@wildsouth.org and meet at Sipsey Recreation Picnic Area on Cranal Road at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Hikers are asked to bring water, snacks and work gloves.
Janice Barrett, outreach coordinator with Wild South, said that from there participants will divide into groups and pick up trash along designated areas of the road.
At lunchtime, the groups will return to the picnic area for a hike.
“Gratitude for the abundance of good in our lives can be extended beyond Thanksgiving Day, out of our dining rooms and off of our couches, away from the madness of commerce, and into one of the most natural and beautiful places anywhere, our own Bankhead National Forest,” Barrett said.
“On Green Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Wild South is offering the opportunity for fresh forest air, camaraderie and service. ... Green is the new Black Friday.”
For bicyclists, the Bill Sims Bicycle Trail in Decatur also offers families an alternative.
If you are wanting some exercise indoors, the Upsurge Trampoline Park on Sixth Avenue in Decatur will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
Natalie Zuck, sales associate with Upsurge, said families find the park an escape from shopping.
“We’re expecting to see an increase (in business) again this year,” she said. A one-hour rental per person starts at $13, and $20 for two hours, according to the Upsurge website.
Decatur AMC Classic 12 theaters at Decatur Mall have a dozen films showing throughout Friday, beginning at 12:15 p.m. with “Ford v. Ferrari” featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.
Showtimes for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as children's television pioneer Fred Rogers, are at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Also on Friday, River City Lanes bowling alley in Decatur will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. with lanes available for family play, said Aaron Nichols, general manager. Lanes will be open from 2 p.m. to midnight today.
“We’ll have lanes open after Thanksgiving dinner and on Black Friday," Nichols said. "It seems we always get quite a bit of families after the Thanksgiving dinner is over.”
For those 21 and over, 6 Pockets Billiards in Decatur is open beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, also. “Our business last year actually saw an increase the day before Thanksgiving through that weekend,” said Brittany Hogan, bartender at 6 Pockets.
