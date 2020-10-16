Calhoun Community College gave tours Thursday during ceremonies to celebrate the new advanced automotive technology center that it began using this semester to prepare students for jobs in auto maintenance and repair. The two-story, $7 million building is located on the south end of the Decatur campus and houses about $3 million in equipment. The 23,400-square-foot building has three classrooms and 20 stalls for hands-on training. Calhoun's automotive technology program offers a two-year associate degree for college students and a dual-enrollment opportunity for high school students. The program is in the process of obtaining accreditation from the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation. More photos at decaturdaily.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.