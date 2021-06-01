Jimmy Hodges has been appointed interim president at Calhoun Community College, effective today, by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker.
Hodges replaces Joe Burke, who retired as interim president last week. Calhoun has not had a permanent president since Jim Klauber resigned in May 2018.
Hodges has 40 years of experience in higher education administration, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology. He leaves his position as a regional workforce director for the Alabama Community College System. Hodges previously served as dean of Applied Technologies at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Hodges began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing industry roles for roughly 20 years. In 2000, he became a drafting instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology.
He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as Drafting Department chairman and instructor.
Hodges earned a diploma in Machine Shop Technology from Wallace State and an Associate of Applied Science in Machine Tool Technology from Calhoun. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education and a Bachelor of Science in Management of Technology from Athens State University.
He also earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama.
