Traffic in the United States this Thanksgiving season is expected to return closer to normal levels after a year of pandemic reductions.
Despite a 23% increase in gas prices since the summer, 53.4 million individuals are expected to travel nationwide this Thanksgiving, according to AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram.
Ingram said that 53.4 million is a 13% increase from last year but a 5% decrease from 2019.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Alabama was $3.20 Wednesday, an increase of 21 cents since October. Last November, prices were at $1.85 a gallon, and gas was $2.52 a gallon in November 2019.
“When the whole country is on lockdown and nobody is going anywhere, travel shut down and our demand just dropped through the floor,” Ingram said of the 2020 gas prices.
The demand for gasoline the past few months is higher than it was during the summer.
“This summer we were really about the same (for gas prices) compared to previous years before the pandemic,” Ingram said.
Ingram said there were many factors that caused gas prices to increase to over $3 a gallon in Alabama this fall.
“There are thousands of things that affect gas prices, but the primary components are always supply and demand,” Ingram said. “Any time that demand drops, your prices are going to drop.”
“Minor” factors that Ingram mentioned included the cutback in production for OPEC, which includes 15 countries from Africa, the Middle East and South America.
“It’s a collusion deal really,” Ingram said. “They get together and decide if they want to produce more or less (oil) and try to control the prices through that.”
Decatur resident Silas Hallmark blamed the rising gas prices on the Biden administration.
“There was that pipeline deal (Keystone XL), all of those people were laid off within a month,” Hallmark said. “I don’t think our president has his eyes on the ball and I don’t believe he ever will. We used to not have problems like these.”
Ingram said that in his 17 years of working for AAA, people are constantly blaming presidential administrations for rising gas prices.
"There's people that think national leaders control gas prices, which is not the case," Ingram said. "Gasoline is a worldwide commodity ... . Our prices not only depend on the demand in the United States, but the demand globally."
The Keystone pipeline project was terminated in June, several months after President Joe Biden revoked a key permit for it. Ingram said even if the project was a success, it would've mainly benefited the West Coast.
Hallmark said he would like to see the United States continue to drill for oil in its own territories and drive costs down.
“In America, we have the capability to furnish our own gas,” Hallmark said. “It’s ridiculous to think we have to continue paying these high prices.”
Production of petroleum in the U.S. has rebounded in recent years, and the nation produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020.
"We're producing so much now we're actually exporting gas and oil to other countries," Ingram said.
That's of little comfort to many consumers at the gas pump. Ken Cox, who lives in South Dakota, drove down to Decatur to see his grandchildren this week. He is retired and his hobbies include driving and visiting various states in the country.
“It costs me a lot more to do what I’m doing with the rising costs,” Cox said.
Cox said he has had to stay for extended periods of time in his travel locations since the summer.
“We were moving every week,” Cox said. “Now, because of the fuel prices, we’re having to stay in a location for a longer time. We don’t move but every two or three weeks now.”
Cox said he will spend Thanksgiving with his grandchildren in Decatur, but said he had to plan the trip months ahead so he could budget for gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.